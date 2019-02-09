Featured
Three kids remain in hospital following multi-vehicle crash
Six vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in the crash. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:35AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:48AM EST
Three young children remain in hospital following a crash near Listowel.
OPP were called to a multi-vehicle collision east of Donegal on Perth Line 72 Friday afternoon.
They say a sports utility vehicle was travelling east in whiteout conditions when it collided head on with a westbound pickup truck.
Following the initial crash, four other vehicles became involved in the collision, including a school bus loaded with students from an area high school.
The three children injured, ages one, three and four, were in the SUV and are in stable condition in hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.
None of the students on the school bus reported injuries.
Due to the blowing snow and closed roads in the area, a warming centre in Listowel was set up for those stranded.