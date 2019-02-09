

CTV London





Three young children remain in hospital following a crash near Listowel.

OPP were called to a multi-vehicle collision east of Donegal on Perth Line 72 Friday afternoon.

They say a sports utility vehicle was travelling east in whiteout conditions when it collided head on with a westbound pickup truck.

Following the initial crash, four other vehicles became involved in the collision, including a school bus loaded with students from an area high school.

The three children injured, ages one, three and four, were in the SUV and are in stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the students on the school bus reported injuries.

Due to the blowing snow and closed roads in the area, a warming centre in Listowel was set up for those stranded.