MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 70-year-old woman is being treated in a London hospital for serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sarnia on Tuesday.

Sarnia police, firefighters and Lambton EMS responded to the crash at Wellington and Brock streets around 1 p.m.

Police say an SUV was northbound on Brock when it was struck by another SUV that was westbound on Wellington.

The crash sent the northbound SUV into a building in the 200 block of Wellington.

The driver, a 70-year-old Sarnia woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to London for treatment.

The 59-year-old male driver and a 53-year-old male passenger in the other vehicle were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The 59-year-old driver, from Thedford, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to stop at a red light.