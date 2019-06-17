Featured
Three injured in northwest London crash
CTV London
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 4:44PM EDT
A crash in northwest London sent three people to hospital early Monday afternoon.
The crash involved three vehicles, and left an SUV on its roof at the intersection of Gainsborough Road and Coronation Drive.
Police say three people were injured, one with serious non-life threatening injuries.
The closure caused significant traffic headaches but has since cleared.