

CTV London





Air ambulance was called in after a rollover crash in North Perth left three people injured.

Police say icy conditions along Perth Road 165 lead to the crash which occurred early Monday morning.

The car rolled over and came to rest in the ditch.

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance; the other two were transported by ambulance.

Police say all three sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.