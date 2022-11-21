Three individuals facing 86 charges in stolen property investigation

Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, OPP said.

According to a press release from Lambton County OPP, members of the Lambton County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit concluded a stolen property investigation on Oct. 25 by arresting three individuals.

Police said that during the investigation, 19 trailers and a utility terrain vehicle were recovered, with an estimated value of $240,000.

Three individuals have been arrested and charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Trafficking stolen goods over $5,000 (27 counts)

Use, act or deal in forged document (14 counts)

Make forged document (14 counts)

Destroy a vehicle identification number (15 counts)

Fraudulent concealment (16 counts)

The accused have been released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Police said the identities of the accused will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.