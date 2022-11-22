Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during weekend winter wallop
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
According to a press release from South Bruce OPP, from 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 2:05 p.m. on Nov. 20, South Bruce OPP responded to a total of 36 traffic calls, in addition to other calls for assistance.
Police said the additional calls involved car crashes, cars stopped in live lanes of traffic, cars left on the shoulder of the road and cars in ditches.
According to Inspector Krista Miller, OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle crash and two calls for vehicles that skid into the ditch on a closed highway. Miller said the highway was closed for safety due to pockets of “zero visibility” that caused dangerous driving conditions.
The three drivers were charged with driving on a closed highway.
“The consequences could have been so much worse,” said Miller. “Road safety is a shared responsibility, please do your part.”
A road closed sign is seen in Bruce County during a snowstorm in December 2016. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
So what can drivers do to ensure they get to their destinations safely in the winter? Here is what OPP recommends:
- Many wintertime crashes are caused by speeding in hazardous conditions, so “if you see snow — go slow”
- Check weather and travel conditions before heading out, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. If road conditions are too dangerous, postpone your trip
- If caught in bad weather, tune into a local radio station for road closure updates
- Carry a winter survival kit inside your car that contains extra clothing, winter boots, snacks, blankets, a candle and waterproof matches
- Prepare your vehicle before travel by clearing snow and ice from the front, side, rear and top. The snow will blow off as you drive, but the mini snowstorm caused in the vehicle’s wake can be hazardous to drivers behind you
“Remember — an ordinary driver reacts to the changing road and weather conditions while a good driver anticipates problems before they occur,” OPP said. “Slow down and give everyone a chance to arrive safely at their destination.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.
Three federal ministers expected to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three federal ministers are slated to testify today at the public inquiry that is scrutinizing the federal government's response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests that overran downtown Ottawa and choked several border crossings last winter.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
Woman shot dead in Prince Rupert, B.C. worked for Children's Ministry
British Columbia officials including Premier David Eby have paid tribute to an employee of the Ministry of Children and Family Development who was shot dead in Prince Rupert on Monday.
Day 4 at World Cup 2022: Croatia-Morocco draw; Germany, Spain feature before Canada
Canada playing its first men’s World Cup match in over 36 years highlights Day Four action.
Police: 6 people and assailant dead in Virginia Walmart shooting
A Walmart employee opened fire at a store in Virginia, leaving six people dead, police said Wednesday, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant also killed himself.
Fiona damage 'nowhere near as severe' after $40M cost of earlier storms, Parks Canada says
The federal agency overseeing Canada's national parks says that $40 million in damage from two earlier Atlantic Canada storms far eclipsed costs incurred due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a mother's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Youth critically injured, police investigating stabbing near Waterloo school
Regional police are looking into a stabbing they stay happened near a Waterloo elementary school and resulted in critical injuries for a youth.
-
Purloined percussion: Wellington Wind Symphony's instruments stolen
A local symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
Windsor
-
‘We lost our whole lives there’ Family of 13 in need of donations after devastating Dresden, Ont. fire
A large family in Chatham-Kent is in need of donations following a house fire that destroyed everything in their home earlier this week.
-
22-year-old man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.
-
Sunshine dominates in Windsor-Essex
Sunshine returns to the Windsor-Essex forecast for the next couple of days. Temperatures are also staying well above the freezing mark, even above the seasonal high for this time of year.
Barrie
-
Vehicle crashes into building in Thornton
Provincial police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Thornton.
-
Missing Orangeville woman found dead
An Orangeville woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
-
Ontario doctors want to quell the surge of backlogged surgeries
Ontario doctors are asking the province to consider stand-alone clinics to clear the backlog of surgeries.
Northern Ontario
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Feds offer grant to help homeowners to stop heating with oil
The federal Liberal government is encouraging homeowners who heat their houses with oil to consider switching to a heat pump.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board meeting to discuss mask mandate ends without decision
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
-
Sutcliffe meets with cabinet ministers at Queen's Park, but not Ford
Ottawa's new mayor made his first trip to Queen's Park since his election, but did not meet with Premier Doug Ford.
-
Three federal ministers expected to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three federal ministers are slated to testify today at the public inquiry that is scrutinizing the federal government's response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests that overran downtown Ottawa and choked several border crossings last winter.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
One dead, two others injured after collision in Toronto's east end
One person has died and two others are in hospital following an overnight collision in Scarborough.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a mother's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Seniors will have free public transit in Montreal starting this summer
Public transit will be made free for seniors beginning July 1, 2022, a source confirmed to CTV News. The measure will be announced in next week’s municipal budget.
-
Man in his 30s seriously wounded after stabbing in St. Henri
A man is seriously injured after he was stabbed in a bar early Wednesday morning in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood. Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene on St-Jacques and St-Ferdinand Streets around 1:15 a.m. The suspect fled the scene.
Atlantic
-
Fiona damage 'nowhere near as severe' after $40M cost of earlier storms: Parks Canada
The federal agency overseeing Canada's national parks says that $40 million in damage from two earlier Atlantic Canada storms far eclipsed costs incurred due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'These are my friends dying': Anger and sadness in Moncton after man found dead outside city hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Federal ministers were spoiling for a fight over carbon pricing Tuesday as the Liberals moved to expand the federal system -- and the accompanying rebates -- to three Atlantic provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Plow operator training on accessibility undergoing review and update to improve service, City of Winnipeg says
The City of Winnipeg has announced crews will plow residential streets after complaints and concerns piled up following a recent snowfall and some hope accessibility will play a bigger role in snow clearing going forward.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hall
As Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Three federal ministers expected to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three federal ministers are slated to testify today at the public inquiry that is scrutinizing the federal government's response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests that overran downtown Ottawa and choked several border crossings last winter.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for information
BC Children's Hospital is seeing a 'surge storm' in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC report
Members of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.