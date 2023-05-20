Three drivers caught going nearly double speed limit in London

London police say officers recently charged three people with stunt driving after being caught driving nearly double the posted limit. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter) London police say officers recently charged three people with stunt driving after being caught driving nearly double the posted limit. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver