Three drivers caught going nearly double speed limit in London

London police charged three drivers with stunt driving over the last few days.

Police say all three drivers were stopped after speeding nearly double the speed limit in the city’s north end recently.

All three of these drivers were stopped after travelling almost twice the speed limit in the north end of the city recently. Charged with stunt driving, the vehicles were impounded for 14 days and licences suspended for 30 days each. #SLOWDOWN #ldnont pic.twitter.com/5MYRyNhTfJ — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) May 19, 2023

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.