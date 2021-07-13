MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have charged three people after a downtown convenience store was robbed early Monday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Richmond Street around 6:30 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Police say three males wearing face masks entered the store and demanded cash and merchandise, one of them threatening an employee with a hammer, before they fled with cash and stolen goods.

The employee was not injured and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police arrested three males at a location in the 100 block of King Street.

A search found cash, stolen items and a small amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

As a result, three London men, a 50-year-old and two 31-year-olds, were arrested and jointly charged with armed robbery and having face masked with intent.

One of the younger males was also charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, while the other was additionally charged with one count of breach of probation.

All three were scheduled to appear in a London court Tuesday.