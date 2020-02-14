LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have charged three people following an investigation into a taxi fraud in Simcoe.

Members of Ontario Works reported inconsistencies in financial transactions with the company back in May, 2017.

According to police the alleged fraud was said to take place between 2014 and 2017 with a value of $90,000.

As a result of their investigation three people from Norfolk County have been charged.

Police did not release the name of the company involved.