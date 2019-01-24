

CTV London





London police say three men are facing a slew of charges after a targeted home invasion-style robbery that led to a police pursuit.

Officers responded to a home on Upper Canada Crossing shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call saying two men had forced their way in to the Talbot Village residence.

The caller reportedly told police one man had a gun, and a number of items were stolen from the property.

As police arrived, the men fled in a vehicle. Police followed and attempted to stop it, and as a result a cruiser was struck by the vehicle in Byron.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Wonderland Road and Proudfoot Lane where the three suspects fled but were all immediately arrested without incident.

A replica firearm and the property reportedly stolen from the home were recovered. No one was injured.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with:

armed robbery

two counts of assault with a weapon

forcible entry

pointing a firearm

possession of break-in instruments

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with forcible entry, armed robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with recognizance.

A 43-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with armed robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three were expected to appear in a London court Thursday.

Investigators believe that this was not a random incident.