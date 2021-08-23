Three charged after parking lot fight, gunfire in southeast London, Ont.
Three men are facing charges after a parking lot fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road around 2:45 a.m. for reports of numerous people fighting and gunshots.
One male was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but there were no reports anyone was struck by gunfire.
A vehicle carrying three males was located and two occupants were arrested. A third fled on foot but was also quickly arrested.
Police say a firearm was also recovered.
As a result three London men, ages 19, 20 and 23 have been jointly charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
The 19-year-old has also been charged with:
- possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- possession of a firearm not holding a firearm licence
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm/ ammunition
- carrying a concealed weapon
All three of the accused appeared in court Sunday and were remanded in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
