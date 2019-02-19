

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





There was extensive damage after a three-car collision on Wonderland Road in front of Sherwood Forest Mall around 12:30 p.m Tuesday.

One witness described the accident saying a car pulling out of the shopping plaza attempted to make a left hand turn and drove into the side of a southbound vehicle, which then collided with another southbound vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but all three vehicles were not drivable following the collision.

The crash likely added to the traffic woes already slowing traffic on Wonderland Road further south, where a watermain break just north of Oxford had traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.