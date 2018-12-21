

CTV London





Stratford police say three people have been arrested after the stolen car they were in rammed a cruiser on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Stratford police were informed by OPP of a stolen vehicle that had been spotted in the city.

Investigators say they attended the area of Lorne Avenue East and Romeo Street South, where the vehicle was located in a parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle then reportedly attempted to flee from police and rammed into one of the police cruisers on scene.

Two of the vehicles occupants were immediately arrested while a third fled on foot, but was eventually located and arrested by the K9 Unit.

One of the three was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation continues, and officials say charges are expected.