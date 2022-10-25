Threats made with hammer in London robbery: LPS

Police say a London man has been arrested after a hammer was used to threaten security personnel.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North where they say a man entered a business and concealed various items in a cart.

According to police, the man left the store without paying and was approached outside by security.

The man then reportedly showed a hammer, made threats towards security personnel and fled the scene on a bike.

An arrest was made nearby without incident and a 45-year-old has been charged with robbery.