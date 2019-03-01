Featured
Threat closes Wallaceburg District Secondary School
The Lambton Kent District School Board has closed Wallaceburg District Secondary School Friday due to a potential threat to the school.
Police advised the school board to the close the school for the day after a note was found Thursday which lead to concerns about the threat.
“Student and staff safety are a top priority for the LKDSB and we follow the direction of local police regarding matters of school safety,” said Director Jim Costello in a release.
The LKDSB says they will continue to release information as it becomes available.
The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed.