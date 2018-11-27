

CTV London





Hydro One crews are working to restore power to thousands in Elgin County Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to repair equipment that caused an outage leaving more than 4,400 customers without power in an area southeast of St. Thomas.

By 10:15 a.m., the estimated restoration time, most had their power back.

However, as of 11:30 a.m. about 1,515 customers remained without power, with an estimated restoration time of 1:10 p.m.