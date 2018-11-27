Featured
Thousands without power in Elgin County
Elgin County Power Outage
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 8:05AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 12:40PM EST
Hydro One crews are working to restore power to thousands in Elgin County Tuesday morning.
Crews are working to repair equipment that caused an outage leaving more than 4,400 customers without power in an area southeast of St. Thomas.
By 10:15 a.m., the estimated restoration time, most had their power back.
However, as of 11:30 a.m. about 1,515 customers remained without power, with an estimated restoration time of 1:10 p.m.