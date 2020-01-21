LONDON, ONT -- A virus has decimated humankind leaving a few million people left without eyesight.

That’s the premise behind the new Jason Mamoa-led series ‘See,’ which has begun its search for extras as filming in St. Thomas will begin in February.

Thousands of hopeful extras turned up at the Elgin Centre in St. Thomas Tuesday morning all looking for their chance to be a part of the series.

The lineup wrapped around the entire interior of the mall.

Only those 18 years of age and older are being considered for extras.

Those selected have to be okay with wearing prosthetics, wearing real fur, wool, leather and hemp, okay with touching and a "natural feel."

A 'go see' for those interested was held at Fanshawe Employment Services at the Elgin Centre in St. Thomas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who gets to be an extra can expect long cold days as filming will last throughout the season in the St. Thomas area.

With files from CTV London's Amanda Taccone.