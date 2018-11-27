

CTV London





Hydro One crews spent much of Tuesday morning working to restore power to thousands in Elgin County.

Crews were reportedly working to repair equipment that caused an outage leaving more than 4,400 customers without power in an area southeast of St. Thomas.

By 10:15 a.m., the estimated restoration time, most had their power back.

As of 11:30 a.m. about 1,515 customers remained without power, but the outage was completedly cleared by 1 p.m.

It's unclear whether the weather contributed to the outage.