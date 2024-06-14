Thousands pack airport for Lancaster’s return to Goderich
It’s been a long time coming, but Goderich finally got to see its Lancaster bomber again.
“It’s so great to see it back. During its flyby, I had flutters,” said Goderich Legion President Randy Carroll.
In Photos: Lancaster Bomber
Goderich’s Lancaster is back where it all started. The World War Two bomber flew into Goderich on this day 60 years ago to be mounted as a military monument.
It was just that, until 1977 when Canada’s Warplane Museum bought it and restored it to flying condition.
It’s not been back to Goderich since…until today.
Lancaster WWII bomber returns to Goderich on June 14, 2024, 60 years to the day after it arrived for schedule retirement in 1964. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It was sad to see if fly away in 1977, and just as emotional to see it come back today. It was like, wow,” said Sherry Mathewson and Joanie Reinhardt, who used to play in the mounted Lancaster when it was mounted outside the Goderich airport.
The Lancaster’s triumphant return to Goderich was greeted by more than 5,000 eager spectators. Many with some personal connection to the plane many credit with allowing the allies to win WWII.
“My father flew this in the Second World War. He was the rear turret gunner. He did two tours. So it was amazing to come and see it today,” said Jan Macintyre-Benneweis from Stratford.
“My dad was in World War Two. He was a mechanic on the Lancaster bombers in England. So, I thought it would be pretty cool to come and see this today,” said Karen Barfett.
Lancaster WWII bomber returns to Goderich on June 14, 2024, 60 years to the day after it arrived for schedule retirement in 1964. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“My grandfather actually worked for Victory Aircraft in Milton where they built these planes. So, to me, it’s special that way,” said Ross Hamilton.
“My dad was the navigator in the Lancaster. He had a crew of seven, and I knew four of them personally. When it rolled up, I almost lost it. So proud,” said Gail Currie.
Others packed Goderich’s airport tarmac, just to be up close with a piece of Canada’s military history.
“It’s in great shape. I was quite surprised. There’s only two of them left flying in the world, and this is one of them,” sais Kris Raftis.
Lancaster WWII bomber returns to Goderich on June 14, 2024, 60 years to the day after it arrived for schedule retirement in 1964. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“I think it’s important to be here because it’s part of our history, and it was Canada’s contribution to the war effort,” sais Jeff Heimpel.
The Lancaster, which now makes its home in Hamilton, will spend the day in Goderich before flying off on Saturday around 2 p.m. Tours inside the Lancaster were only available Friday until 4 p.m.
“It’s sixty years to the day that it flew here to be retired. That’s pretty cool. But, we’re not bringing back to retire it. We plan to fly it for many years to come,” said Canadian Warplane Museum President and Lancaster pilot Dave Rohrer.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
BREAKING Trudeau, Modi shake hands on sidelines of G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Friday, a brief encounter many experts were not predicting.
Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
Green or yellow skies can be a sign of an incoming tornado. Here's what we know
Ontario residents facing tornado alerts this week reported seeing skies in unusual colours as they anticipated the potentially destructive funnel clouds.
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
Flesh-eating animal tranquilizers showing up in growing proportion of Toronto street drugs
Those watching Toronto’s drug supply say animal tranquilizers which cause flesh-eating wounds are turning up in street drugs with concerning frequency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Third man charged in connection to Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police have arrested another man in connection to a shooting investigation in Kitchener that injured a 35-year-old man in April.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Windsor
-
Bingo! Essex man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
An Essex man is celebrating winning $100,000 with a scratch ticket.
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex June 14-June 16
Feels like summer is in the air with the warm weather and amount of events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
-
Mom arrested in abduction of 8-year-old son
Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Two drivers handed impaired driving related offences in Dufferin County
Dufferin OPP have charged two drivers in two days with impaired driving-related offences.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
-
Police seize crack cocaine destined for northwestern Ont. community
A resident of Lasalle, Que., and two residents of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged after police stopped a vehicle headed north on Thursday.
-
Two charged with theft after North Bay police ‘bait’ them with unattended bike
Two people in North Bay have been charged after city police intentionally left a bicycle unattended and waited to see if anyone would try and steal it.
Ottawa
-
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Woodroffe Avenue homicide
A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's death in west Ottawa.
-
Chick-Fil-A to open location in Ottawa this fall
A giant billboard appeared in the Rideau Centre food court on Friday, saying a Chick-Fil-A will be opening in the fall of 2024.
Toronto
-
'A thief will think twice': Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Video shows arson suspect setting tow truck on fire: police
Toronto police are searching for a suspect caught on video setting a tow truck on fire outside a house in Vaughan on Friday.
-
Flesh-eating animal tranquilizers showing up in growing proportion of Toronto street drugs
Those watching Toronto’s drug supply say animal tranquilizers which cause flesh-eating wounds are turning up in street drugs with concerning frequency.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat wave set to hit Quebec next week
After a relatively temperate week in Montreal and across Quebec, it's about to get sticky, sweaty and become a swear-word-inducing hot mess next week.
-
Quebec doctors will now receive annual premium of $100 per patient in new GAP deal
Family physicians now receive a premium of $100 per patient annually when they are registered through Quebec's front-line access desk (GAP), a reduction of $20 each.
-
Victims of workplace harassment, sexual violence can get free legal counsel in Quebec
Quebec has announced $2.4 million over four years to cover the legal expenses for people who file claims of psychological harassment or sexual violence in the workplace.
Atlantic
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in New Brunswick, rainy start to the weekend
The northwest of New Brunswick will get into some afternoon sunny breaks Friday. As the sun shines through, warmth and humidity builds, creating a buoyant atmosphere favourable for thunderstorms.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
-
N.S. RCMP charge driver for allegedly going 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone
A 17-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly going double the posted speed limit in Brooklyn, N.S., last week.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Central Park area earlier this week.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Which streets will be shut down for Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. MST
WATCH LIVE 2 p.m. MST 'The taps will run dry': Calgary mayor issues bleak warning as city reaches threshold
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
-
Use of force in 2022 fatal police-involved shooting was 'necessary': ASIRT
A newly released report details the events that led up to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary in 2022, and rules that officers’ use of force was necessary.
-
WestJet Encore pilots ratify deal, averting strike
WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline.
Edmonton
-
Teen sexually assaulted at Edmonton encampment, police believe there may be more victims
A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents at two Edmonton homeless camps and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton, central Alberta
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to host G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., next June
Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
Vancouver
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan; authorities searching for wounded animal
Conservation officers are searching for a wounded black bear that may be wandering west of Summerland, B.C., after attacking a hunter this week.
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in B.C. porta-potty shooting
A Mountie who shot and injured a man who had been hiding in a portable toilet in West Kelowna has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by British Columbia's police oversight agency.