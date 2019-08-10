

OPP issued 8,300 traffic charges over the long weekend with more than half of those related to speeding.

In Middlesex County, OPP say there were 69 speeding tickets handed out and five more for stunt driving.

Police were emphasizing the Move Over law, during the weekend, which states that on 400-series highways, motorists, if safe to do so, must move over one lane away from the shoulder of the road if emergency vehicles or tow trucks are present.

Five people were charged with failing to move over in Middlesex.

"Working roadside can be challenging and dangerous for emergency responders and tow operators. The OPP will continue to educate and enforce the Move Over law, which is in place to keep emergency responders and anyone needing roadside assistance, safe," says Insp. Dean Croker, Middlesex OPP detachment commander.