LONDON, ONT -- Thousands of students have the day off today in the London region as all Catholic teachers are striking for the day along with elementary and high school teachers at two local boards.

Elementary teachers at both the Thames Valley District School Board and Lambton-Kent District School Board are holding a one day strike.

Meanwhile high school teachers at both boards are also holding a one day strike, which means the majority of London region students are off Tuesday.

Today’s strike action is part of ETFO’s rotating strikes, while Thursday is a province wide strike.

Previously ETFO was limiting strike days to just once a week but last week warned they would be adding in province wide strikes every week if a deal was not reached.

ETFO & OSSTF have announced that their members will conduct a walkout in #TVDSB TODAY (Tuesday, Feb 4). We have no other option but to close all elementary and secondary schools to students, as there is insufficient supervision to ensure student safety. https://t.co/sGY9keMXLW pic.twitter.com/mG8WqoOgLT — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) February 4, 2020

The Avon-Maitland school board is also being hit by a rotating strike Tuesday.

While talks resumed last week with the province they failed to produce a tentative agreement.

Parents and the boards were given five days’ notice of Tuesday’s strike as part of ETFO’s policy.

Kids will be back in school tomorrow, before parents need to find alternative care for their kids again for Thursday.