    • Thousands of people without power across southwestern Ontario

    Thousands of Hydro One customers are without power on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Hydro One) Thousands of Hydro One customers are without power on Jan. 10, 2024. (Source: Hydro One)

    Extreme weather conditions are to blame for upwards of 15,000 Hydro One customers being in the dark on Wednesday.

    According to the Hydro One outage map, the outrage stretches east to west from the Grand Bend area through South Huron, Granton and St. Marys.

    North to south, the outage touches the north end of Strathroy up to the Fullarton, Russeldale area.

    Estimated times of restoration are between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

