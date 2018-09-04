Featured
Thousands of kids head back to school
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:48AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 5:50AM EDT
Summer vacation is officially over as thousands of kids head back to the classroom today.
The sudden influx of students usually means increased traffic and foot traffic especially in school zones.
Drivers are reminded to give themselves extra time on their commute this morning to be extra vigilant in neighborhoods and around schools.
It will be a warm first day of school as well with temperatures in the low thirties and humidex values near or above 40 degrees.