

CTV London





OPP are asking for public help after a break and enter to a Queen Street home in Kincardine, Ont. that resulted in the theft of a number of collectibles.

South Bruce OPP say the break-in happened between 6:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday.

Among the collectible items reportedly taken were a variety of hockey cards and similar items, including:

1964 - 1965 Topps Tall Boys, Toronto Maple Leafs edition

Tim Horton and Johnny Bower Esso Records

Assorted 1970s to 1980s Toronto Maple Leafs picture postcards

50 to 60 Beehive hockey photos from One, Two and Three Series

500 to 750 Young Gun Rookie cards

Wayne Gretzky card collection

Thousands of random cards from 1960 up to late 1980s

In addition, a 54-inch Samsung Smart TV, a Samsung tablet, black and blue Under Armour duffle bag, light blue Kate Spade purse, pink and black Zox open face helmet with goggles were also taken.

Anyone who might have seen suspicious behaviour on Queen Street during the morning of Jan. 28 is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.