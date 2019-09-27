

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Cities across Canada, including in London, Ont., will be taking part in a massive push for action on climate change Friday.

Climate marches will be taking place in at least 85 Canadian cities.

Thousands of Canadians are expected to take part in the events, which cap off a week of international protest and calls to do more to slow global warming.

Hundreds of rallies took place around the world last week, but most Canadian marches are happening Friday.

There was also a climate change event in London last week.

On Friday, local protesters will gather at London city hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.