Thousands attend Silent Human Chain vigil in London, Ont.

Waving Palestinian and Canadian flags, thousands of people lined Wonderland Road in North London, Ont. in what was billed as a ‘human chain.’

It was a silent vigil and show of support for victims in Gaza.

“We are here to also mourn more than 2,000 people that have been killed so far in Gaza, with nowhere for the ones who are trapped to leave including Canadian citizens who are in Gaza right now and unable to evacuate,” says Nehal Altarhuni, rally organizer and member of the Canadian Palestinian Social Association and its allies.

In the sea of Palestinian supporters were many faith groups.

There were event a few representing Independent Jewish Voices London (IJVL).

Members of Independent Jewish Voices London joined the rally calling for peace in London, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“We want peace, we need the blockade to stop and we need a ceasefire,” says Sarah Rans, of IJVL.

“We need people to talk as the solution will never be war.”

For those in attendance, their concerns about family and friends in Gaza, is affecting their physical and mental health.

“We haven't been eating well we've barely been sleeping,” says Nidal Abdalhaq, who was born in Jerusalem, and came to Canada in 2008.

“We have no appetite to do anything, we're barely getting any work done and we're not even under the attack. Can you even imagine the people having no food, water, and supplies and the medical? The hospitals are running out of electricity, medicine and everything, so that's what we're here for. We need this to stop immediately.”

Thousands of Palestinian supporters formed a human chain on Wonderland Road in London, Ont. ins support of those in Gaza on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

As the crowd grew, London police officers patrolled the streets, and had a drone above to make sure peace was kept. Organizers say there was strict rules in order to attend the rally.

"We don't tolerate any form of racism whatsoever,” says Altarhuni.

“No anti-Semitism, no anti-Palestinian racism, no sexism, no racism of anyway is tolerated. The only flags that were holding today are the Palestinian and Canadian flags. Our community is very supportive of a cause and we are very big on making sure that everybody here feels safe that this is a safe space to grieve and to mourn.”

Altarhuni is praying the Israel-Gaza war will come to an end. However, should the conflict continue, she says the community will be back out here as many times as necessary.

