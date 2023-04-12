Those battling addictions offer mixed reviews of new Lambton drug strategy

Representatives of four of 20 agencies involved in the creation of the Lambton Drug & Alcohol Strategy discuss the plan in Sarnia, Ont. on Wednesday April 12, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Representatives of four of 20 agencies involved in the creation of the Lambton Drug & Alcohol Strategy discuss the plan in Sarnia, Ont. on Wednesday April 12, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver