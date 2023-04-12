Those battling addictions offer mixed reviews of new Lambton drug strategy

On the streets of Sarnia, those battling addictions say they are too often forgotten and ignored.

Matt, who is also experiencing homelessness, told CTV News he is among them.

“We get talked down to, belittled and they don’t care,” he said.

But at a forum in Sarnia on Wednesday, a new plan was presented. It shows some people do care.

The Lambton Drug and Alcohol Strategy is now public after several months of consultation.

The document focuses on three pillars — reducing the demand and supply for drugs and most importantly, reducing the harm they’ve inflicted on the community.

“In Lambton County, we saw the highest amount of opioid deaths in 2020,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karolyn Dueck

The actual number added further shock to the room — 43 lives were lost in 2020.

And with the opioid crisis ongoing, the collaboration of 20 community agencies is needed.

“We have to do something different. We can’t just keep beating our heads against the wall, operating independently of each other,” said Const. Giovanni Sotosanti with the Sarnia Police Service.

Matt, a Sarnia resident who is battling addictions, has supportive words and some hesitations about the new Lambton Drug & Alcohol Strategy. April 12, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Back on the street, one couple battling addictions told CTV News they appreciate the efforts.

However, the pair argue the lure of drugs and alcohol will “always be stronger” than any campaign.

Yet Matt encouraged the community partners to follow through on their 10-year mission.

But he said talking is not enough. He added, only action will save and ultimately change the course of lives.

Pointing to his battle, he credits his county social worker who guided him to a better path.

“I’ve battled abdication on a day-to-day basis. I just got on methadone. It took me a long time to get there, but I got there,” he said. He added that, “compassion will make the difference.”

And with reducing stigmas at the core of the Drug and Alcohol Strategy, there is hope for better days ahead.

“One day I think we can get it under control,” Matt said optimistically.

“The empathy, understanding that these are real people that are going through difficult circumstances. They’re loved ones who are witnessing it and involved as well. It brings home the issue that this is important for all of us.” concluded Dueck.