

TSN





St. Thomas native Joe Thornton is returning for another season with the San Jose Sharks.

The team announced in a news release that it signed Thornton to a one-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $5 million.

The team announced the deal on Thornton's 39th birthday Monday.

Thornton tested the free agent market last summer before returning to San Jose on a one-year, $8 million deal. He has been with the Sharks since 2005.

Thornton returned home to St. Thomas on June 23rd as the city recognized him by renaming the arena in his honour.

The move to bring back Thornton comes a day after the Sharks lost out on getting John Tavares as their top-line centre. Tavares signed a $77 million, seven-year deal with Toronto instead.

London native Logan Couture also inked a deal to stay in San Jose. Couture will receive $64 million over eight years.