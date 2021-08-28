'This really puts London on the map:' Celebrating local Olympic champions
Hundreds of spectators piled into the stands at Labatt Park Saturday afternoon to honour the homegrown athletes who represented the city and country in the Tokyo Olympic games.
Tourism London and the City celebrate the iconic Olympic performances of London Ont.'s athletes, coaches and staff from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at Labatt Park, seen Saturday August 28, 2021 (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
A standing ovation was offered by the crowd as the Olympians made their way to the podium, centered in the park.
“it’s so incredible,” says gold, silver and bronze medalist Maggie MacNeil.
London Ont. swimmer Maggie MacNeil and University of Michigan swimmer became the first woman to break 49 seconds in the 100 butterfly (Jordyn Read/CTV London
‘I mean lots of people don’t really know where London is, like my friends out west. This really puts London on the map and shows that we are national competitors when it comes to athletics,” Mac Neil adds.
With nearly no fans in the stands at the Olympic games due to COVID-19, Londoner’s were making up for lost time.
“We want to make noise so loud that athletes hear it all the way to Paris 2024,” says Deputy Mayor for London, Josh Morgan.
The event ran by the City of London in partnership with Tourism London was a welcomed reunion for athletes and spectators alike.
“I am excited to share it,” Olympic rowing champion Susanne Grainger tells CTV News as she points at her gold medal.
On July 30, the women’s eight crew including Susanne Grainger won in just under six minutes, securing the gold for Canada for the first time in 29 years. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
“COVID has really kept us all separate and obviously no one was able to go to Tokyo to cheer us on, so this is that moment we missed on the podium, being able to share it with everybody.”
It’s one of the first in person events this summer for the region and people were asked to physically distance along with wear masks.
The ceremony held question and answer periods and welcomed Olympian's to tell their journey's from training days to the event itself.
Jennifer Martins, Olympic Rower Coxless Four was happy to connect with the community.
“We haven’t really had any celebrations, we just competed and went home and did our own respective things, this is awesome to be able to come together.”
Jennifer Martins was in the eight that finished fourth, qualifying the boat for Tokyo 2020. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
Olympian Damian Warner hopes the sighting propels future athletes to stardom
“I think from not only my story but from all the other athletes here, you can see that if you have the right team around you and you dream big for something, anything is possible. I hope that is a message people can get today.”
London native Damian Warner Decathlete Champion and Flag-bearer for closing ceremonies at Tokyo Olympic Games (Jordyn Read/CTV London
London native Miranda Ayim, athlete with Canada women’s basketball team, also hopes the future generation will get inspired.
“We’re not just athletes but we realize that people are looking at us and looking up to us. It’s exciting to reach back to some of the young girls and boys who perhaps want to be in sports, and want to model themselves after the steps we took. It's nice to bring that back to the London community.”
Miranda Ayim from the hometown of London Ont., is three time Olympian for Canada's women's basketball team
And the community couldn’t be happier that they did.
Thank you to all the athletes for giving us something to cheer about in 2021,” says spectator Kathy.
The event was held at 12:00 p.m. running shortly after 1:30 p.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport on Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies wound down a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan.
O'Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign
Erin O'Toole warned supporters Saturday that they're not welcome on the Conservative campaign if they engage in harassment and intimidation of other party leaders.
Canada suspending direct passenger flights from Morocco
Starting midnight Sunday morning, all direct passenger flights from Morocco to Canada will be suspended, Transport Canada announced, citing an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Conservatives opening up an advantage as Liberal support declines: Nanos data
The Conservatives have opened up an advantage as Liberal support declined over the past three days of the campaign, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research.
369 new Sask. COVID-19 cases marks largest single-day increase since January
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since January 15.
Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow
Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday.
3-year-old dies after being struck by falling rock on Vancouver Island mini-golf course
A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a falling rock while playing miniature golf at Mount Washington on Vancouver Island.
Have you been harassed for protecting yourself against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have felt harassed when following public health orders or continuing to mask out of personal preference.
Canadian government matching donations to help Haiti recover from earthquake
Canadians wanting to help Haiti’s earthquake recovery can now have their aid donations matched by the government.
Kitchener
-
Another 29 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one more related death reported
One more person in Waterloo Region has died from COVID-19, as health officials are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Van goes up in flames in Waterloo plaza
A van fully engulfed in flames was the centre of attention at a busy Waterloo plaza Saturday afternoon.
-
Heat and thunderstorm warnings issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for thunderstorms and wary of the heat, according to Environment Canada.
Windsor
-
'It's illegal': Hundreds protest against mandatory vaccine policies
Close to 1,000 people gathered along Windsor’s riverfront protesting mandatory vaccine policies.
-
Search for Wheatley gas leak continues
On-scene monitoring continues this weekend in Wheatley after a explosion Thursday that injured 20 people.
-
Jordan Taylor crowned Miss Tecumseh 2021
Jordan Taylor was crowned Miss Tecumseh 2021 on Saturday through a virtual competition.
Barrie
-
Dozens rally to keep S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll
One hundred people rallied near the storied S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll Saturday to keep the 114-year-old steamship where it is.
-
Farmers react to wild weather
The Muskoka region broke a century-old rainfall record last month, according to Environment Canada.
-
Ride to Conquer Cancer hits home for local sisters as Barrie man walks 100 km for a cure
Thousands across Ontario, including some in the Simcoe area, were pedalling throughout their communities Saturday, on a journey for a cure for cancer.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP Leader Singh pledges to forgive student debt during campaign stop in Sudbury
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was at Laurentian University on Saturday to support Sudbury candidate Nadia Verrelli and her push to become the next federal representative in what is sure to be a highly contested riding.
-
Recall on Kale and chopped salads issued for products sold in northeast
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising residents that select salad products sold in the area have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.
-
Timmins' Mountjoy United Church holds garage sale to stay open
During its extended pandemic closure, members of the Mountjoy United Church in Timmins told CTV the church had not received many financial donations and wasn't able to hold fundraising events.
Ottawa
-
Redblacks host the largest event in Ottawa since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
For the first time in 667 days, the Ottawa Redblacks took to the field at TD Place for a CFL football game.
-
Ottawa Student Transportation Authority cancels routes, shifts students to OC Transpo due to driver shortage
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority Parent Portal opened on Saturday afternoon, allowing parents to check the school bus status for their children ahead of the first day of school the week of Sept. 6.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa above 200; hospitalizations on the rise
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed active cases is above 200.
Toronto
-
Damage reported in Etobicoke as line of severe thunderstorms move through city
Extensive damage has been reported after a cluster of severe thunderstorms brought heavy winds and torrential rain to parts of the city’s west end on Saturday evening.
-
Toronto Tiny Shelters announces it won't return this winter after legal fight with city
Khaleel Seivwright, of Toronto Tiny Shelters, announced Saturday that he reached a settlement with the City of Toronto, agreeing to halt the construction of tiny shelters on city-owned land.
-
Victim in Long Branch homicide identified as 23-year-old Toronto man
A man who was found without vital signs in a Long Branch intersection was the victim of a homicide, police say.
Montreal
-
A police operation is underway for a home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal police have been conducting an operation regarding a home invasion since the morning of Aug. 28 in a residential area of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
'Completely inappropriate': Montreal hospital demands lab tech remove Nazi-filled social media posts
A lab technician who works at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has been told by her employer to remove posts from her social media account that included swastikas covering the Quebec flag and one that compared Premier Francois Legault to Hitler, CTV News has learned.
-
Atlantic
-
'We are strong, we are together': New Brunswick frontline workers march in solidarity
Hundreds of New Brunswickers laced up Saturday to say 'thank you' to frontline workers.
-
COVID-19 outbreak causes container ship to be anchored off Halifax
Crew members on a container ship anchored just outside of the Halifax Harbour have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'We were very concerned': Boys rescued at Cape Breton beach after current forces them into deep waters
A quiet, sunny afternoon at Mira Gut Beach quickly became a different story earlier this week after two boys started to drift out to sea.
Winnipeg
-
'We have to roll with the program': businesses impacted differently by Manitoba's new health orders
Updated health orders mean Manitobans must now wear a mask indoors, and come next week will need to be fully vaccinated if they want to attend most events and activities.
-
Community rises to help Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs
A Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs is thanking community members who have been rising to the challenge by helping to cover repair costs.
-
'I want Winnipeggers to know what's going on': Rally raises awareness of violence in Afghanistan
Some members of Winnipeg's Afghan community are raising awareness of the violence Afghans are facing in the Taliban-controlled country.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian, seriously hurt in Lethbridge crash, taken to Calgary
Lethbridge police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Saturday has been flown to hospital in Calgary.
-
SAIT mandates rapid tests for students moving to campus residences
Thousands of families are packing up boxes and vehicles this weekend as they prepare to move post-secondary students into their new Calgary digs.
-
Calgary neighbours unite with Indigenous community in effort to strengthen relationships
In the spirit of respect and reconciliation, Calgary neighbours invited members of Tsuu’tina nation to the community of Lake Bonavista this weekend in a celebration of friendship and culture.
Edmonton
-
'Sending the wrong message': Indigenous Albertans react to province not recognizing Sept. 30 as stat holiday
The regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association is angered the province will not legislate the recently created federal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.
-
Hospitalizations mounting as Alberta adds 1K new cases for 3rd straight day
There are 336 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 244 since the start of the month and the highest patient count since June 7.
-
Strike 'inevitable' for Alberta nurses, likely two months away
Alberta nurses are likely to go on strike in the next two months if the Alberta Health Services (AHS) position in labour negotiations doesn't shift.
Vancouver Island
-
3-year-old dies after being struck by falling rock on Vancouver Island mini-golf course
A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a falling rock while playing miniature golf at Mount Washington on Vancouver Island.
-
Staff members spot suspect after catalytic converter stolen from charity's van in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they have arrested a 30-year-old "prolific offender" who was "caught red handed" with a catalytic converter stolen from a local charitable organization.
-
Saanich, B.C. delivery driver works 7 days a week to create library at former elementary school in Ghana
Isaac Oduro will never forget the day he was doing deliveries and received a $100 tip. It's a kind of generosity he has emulated - and exceeded - in his efforts to raise funds for the library at his former elementary school.