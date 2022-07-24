'This is my first pride parade'; Rain holds off as for record number of participants in London Parade

'This is my first pride parade'; Rain holds off as for record number of participants in London Parade

A record number of registrants, which exceeded 120 participated in Pride London's Parade - Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A record number of registrants, which exceeded 120 participated in Pride London's Parade - Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver