LONDON, ONT -- An individual responsible for a break and enter robbery in Simcoe, Ont. listened to their conscience and called police to confess and return every item they took.

Norfolk County OPP say they were investigating a break-in robbery at a Queensway West address Sunday morning when they received a call from an individual confessing to the crime.

Police say in the early morning hours the suspect was able to break into a business at the address through an unlocked entrance.

Police met with the suspect who returned every stolen item and no charges were filed at the request of the victim.

The OPP is reminding business owners and homeowners to lock their doors and windows when away.