'This event is really important'; Black Opportunities open house connects youth with leaders

From police officers, to lawyers to educators, it was a chance for young Black people to connect with community leaders.

An open house in London, Ont. featured black leaders, businesses and career roles held by Black people who may seem untraditional or underrepresented.

"I've been looking for something like this for a really long time," says Ashley Ssali who attended while pondering a career change.

"This type of event I think is really important in helping individuals, you know, find themselves or find what they want to do going forward."

Black history month in February often tells stories of the past, but this time the focus was on the future..

"I am the first woman and first block elected Ontario regional council chair for Unifor," says Shinade Allder.

"Being at this event here for Black youth is super important so that way they can see these roles that Black youth can be involved in."

Roles that are typically underrepresented.

"It's incredibly disheartening to see that in 2023, there's very few visible minorities on the bench that I see in my practice on a regular basis," says Kristine Jackson, a family and child protection lawyer in London, Ont.

"There aren't many black lawyers in the city, but that doesn't mean that these opportunities that are available to young people."

Jackson would like to see more professionals who represent the city's diverse population.

"A lot of black children think if I can't dribble a basketball, if I can't sing or if I can't act, I can't make the money that I want to make and have the lifestyle I want which is so unfortunate. There were barriers, those barriers are surmountable."

A Black Opportunities open house in London, Ont. gave people a chance to connect with leaders in the community (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)Also in attendance were members of Black Youth Connect (BYC). They are a group working with young people from different walks of life, focusing on the Boullee St. neighbourhood.

"In high school, we didn't have a space where we felt like we could 100 per cent connect with other people that looked like us or went through the same experiences," says Rosina Ferede, of BYC.

"So to have these Black youth connect with one another is really the goal. We like talk about different things that are affecting us. We are also here looking for leaders and mentors to come and talk to our youth and also just to provide them with this space to connect with one another."

For Ssali, 28, this is something she really could have used a decade ago.

"I think for a lot of young people this could help," says Ssali.

"Ten years ago, Ashley would have appreciated something like this."