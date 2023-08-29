'This could have been a fatal situation': Two teens located safely after being reported missing on Lake Huron

OPP are reminding the public about being safe when out on the water after two teenagers went out paddle boarding without wearing personal flotation devices and failed to return to shore.

According to Huron County OPP, at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to an address in Ashfield Colborne Wawanosh Township, north of Goderich.

A parent told police that their 15-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old friend had ventured out onto Lake Huron on a single paddleboard without cell phones or personal flotation devices. After two-and-half-hours had passed without seeing the teens, the parent called police.

The OPP Marine Unit in Goderich, along with the Canadian Coast Guard - Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Trenton, were dispatched to locate the missing teens.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., the teens were located by the Coast Guard and safely returned to shore.

Police then attended the scene to talk to the family about being safe when out on the water.

Huron County OPP are reminding the public to enjoy the lake safely and to make sure loved ones are always prepared with the proper safety equipment.

“This could have been a fatal situation,” OPP said.