

CTV London





The Humane Society of London & Middlesex is asking for public help after 30 animals were surrendered to the shelter.

Among the animals surrendered was a nursing mother with six puppies and another dog with a pronounced heart murmur.

No details have been released about where the animals are from or in what kind of living conditions they were found.

Steve Ryall, HSLM executive director, said in a statement, “We were certainly not expecting such an influx of puppies and dogs to the shelter. We are appealing to the community to make financial contributions."

The humane society says it's already a busy time of year, and the influx of animals will mean extra expenses for veterinary care, food, cleaning and grooming.

According to the non-profit organization, which gets no direct government funding, it provides second chances for over 2,000 animals each year.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.hslm.ca/help-us/donate, call 519-451-0630 x222 or visit in person at 624 Clarke Road.

The dogs are not expected to be adopted out until after Christmas, but you can check their Facebook page for updates.

Four puppies, some of the thirty dogs and puppies surrendered to the Humane Society of London & Middlesex are seen in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Jim Knight / CTV London)

One of the thirty dogs and puppies surrendered to the Humane Society of London & Middlesex is seen in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Jim Knight / CTV London)

One of the thirty dogs and puppies surrendered to the Humane Society of London & Middlesex is seen in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Jim Knight / CTV London)