Third record-breaking day: 638 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

For the third day straight, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a record number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 638 new infections.

On Thursday there were 496 cases reported, and on Wednesday there were 378.

Friday's count is more than three times the peak hit during the third wave, which saw a record high daily case count of 176 in April.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 19,751 cases and 259 related deaths, with 16,116 cases resolved leaving 3,376 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 382.7, also a new pandemic record.

The rate of active cases is highest among those ages 18-24 with 1,011.7 cases per 100,000 and a total of 52 cases of the Omicron variant have now been confirmed in the region, though it is believed to be the dominant strain.

As of Thursday, the London Health Sciences Centre was reporting it had 25 inpatients with COVID-19 with eight in Critical Care, and 135 staff had tested positive, while St. Joseph's Health Care reported five residents and 32 health care workers were positive.

There are 13 active outbreaks in seniors' facilities in the region, 14 at London-area schools and two at child care centres.

An outbreak that began in November at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence has finally been declared over while another at the Delaware Hall Residence is ongoing.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 479 active, 6,221 total, 5,631 resolved, 111 deaths (as of Dec. 24)

Grey-Bruce – 158 new cases, 552 active, 3,515 total, 2,935 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 148 new, 708 active, 4,460 total, 3,685 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 97 new, 483 active, 3,323 total, 2,766 resolved, 74 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 209 new, 775 active, 5,391 total, 4,742 resolved, 83 deaths

Ontario health officials reported a record-breaking 16,713 new infections across the province Friday as new testing guidelines take effect.