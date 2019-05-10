Featured
Third London pot shop a step closer to opening doors
An application for a retail cannabis store is seen in a window on Wellington Road in London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Adrienne South / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Londoners may soon have a third option for buying legal cannabis through a bricks and mortar shop.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a retail store authorization for Tweed.
The storefront is slated to open at 1025 Wellington Street in the city’s south end.
The AGCO still has to conduct a pre-opening inspection before they can officially sell cannabis.
London already has two legal pot shops, one on Richmond Street and the other on Wonderland Road.