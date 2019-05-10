

CTV London





Londoners may soon have a third option for buying legal cannabis through a bricks and mortar shop.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a retail store authorization for Tweed.

The storefront is slated to open at 1025 Wellington Street in the city’s south end.

The AGCO still has to conduct a pre-opening inspection before they can officially sell cannabis.

London already has two legal pot shops, one on Richmond Street and the other on Wonderland Road.