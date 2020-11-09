AYLMER, ONT -- Things are looking up for residents of an RV and cottage resort in Oxford County.

Last week CTV News reported on a group of about 30 residents of Spring Lake near Mount Elgin, Ont. who had been seeking permission to stay in their homes this January.

The park normally closes in January, but many residents who normally head south have been afraid to leave because of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the group told CTV News that zoning restrictions are being lifted and the park’s parent company, Parkbridge, is allowing them to stay.