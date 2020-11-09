Advertisement
Things are looking up for Oxford County, Ont. snowbirds
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 4:58PM EST
Residents at Spring Lake RV Resort near Ingersoll, Ont. discuss their issues on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
AYLMER, ONT -- Things are looking up for residents of an RV and cottage resort in Oxford County.
Last week CTV News reported on a group of about 30 residents of Spring Lake near Mount Elgin, Ont. who had been seeking permission to stay in their homes this January.
The park normally closes in January, but many residents who normally head south have been afraid to leave because of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the group told CTV News that zoning restrictions are being lifted and the park’s parent company, Parkbridge, is allowing them to stay.