Thieves unsuccessfully try to pry open ATM
TD Bank at 378 Talbot Street in St Thomas Ont. (Google)
CTV London
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 10:37AM EST
St. Thomas police are investigating after thieves tried to steal cash from an ATM in the city's core.
Officers were called to the TD Bank on Talbot Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday after the crooks set off an alarm.
The suspects tried to pry open the machine but were unsuccessful.
Nothing was taken and the would-be thieves fled.
Contact police if you have any information.