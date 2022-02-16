Thieves steal truck, trailer and large amount of tools during break and enter: Sarnia, Ont. police

Sarnia, Ont. police are investigating after thieves broke into a city business and stole numerous items.

Police say sometime between 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, a business was broken into on Confederation Line.

Three large toolboxes were removed, containing thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Stolen toolbox from a Sarnia, Ont. business. (Supplied)

Police say the toolboxes were placed on the back of a pickup truck that was on the property and driven off.

The truck is a 2015 black Ford F250 with Ontario licence plate 7551FT. The truck also had a red snow plow attached.

Snow plow blade stolen from a Sarnia, Ont. business. (Supplied)

A 14-foot car trailer with plate number K3669C was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.