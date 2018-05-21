

CTV London





St. Thomas police say the window of a downtown jewelry store was smashed and items taken early Monday morning.

About 4 a.m. a large quantity of jewelry was taken from the store but police say because they were on scene so quickly, the thieves had to hurry their escape and left behind a lot of items.

The jewelry was found behind the store and recovered by police.

Police are searching for three men in connection with the incident.

In another incident, St. Thomas police also apprehended a driver they say was driving erratically on Highbury Avenue late Sunday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Russ Yates said the driver was passing vehicles three and four at a time and was forcing people off the road.

Police say they were receiving numerous calls about a Volkswagen and were able to find it and stop it inside the city.

Police were able to arrest a 20-year-old London man and charge him with careless driving and have object obstructing view.