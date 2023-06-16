‘They will both be missed’ says a community in wake of a double tragedy

The giant Canadian flag overlooking Bayfield, Ont.’s Main Street flies at half-mast Friday, as the shoreline community marks the passing of two local men who died moments apart from each other last Saturday.

“These two families have been a pivotal part of Bayfield’s make up for years and years. It’s sad times for everybody,” said Bayfield Town Councillor Bill Whetstone.

Police said 32-year-old Cody Bunn died June 10 after being brought to shore after two people fell off a personal watercraft north of Bayfield, around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Despite CPR efforts, Bunn died on scene.

While assisting at the scene, long time Bayfield volunteer firefighter, 46-year-old John Vanderhaar, “collapsed” after suffering a “medical emergency”. He was rushed to the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich, where he died.

The double tragedy has rocked the town where Vanderhaar wasn’t just a volunteer firefighter, he was a local business owner, running Bayfield Tree Service as well as being Bayfield’s trusted “go to guy” when something needed to get done.

46-year-old John Vanderhaar, a volunteer firefighter who died while assisting with a marine incident on June 10, 2023, near Bayfield, Ont. (Source: Arbor Memorial)

“The tree that’s behind me, that’s our town’s Christmas tree. He put the lights up. Every single year, he’d be putting the lights up. In September, the last day before school, the picnic tables get stacked here. The next morning, he’s here, taking down the picnic tables. He was just always there. You didn’t even need to ask,” said Whetstone.

Bunn was a father of two. A trust fund has been set up for his children, in the wake of his sudden and unexpected death.

“That’s what both of these families are. Both long standing families that have been in this town for years and years. Both the type of families that want to support when they can, as much as they can, and now it’s time for us to support them,” added Whetstone.

32-year-old Cody Bunn, who died following a marine incident on June 10, 2023, near Bayfield, Ont. (Source: Facebook)

A Celebration of Life is being held for Bunn on July 8 in Bayfield, and for Vanderhaar on June 23 at the Bayfield Community Complex, where a large contingent of volunteer firefighters from across the region are expected to attend.

“If you know someone who is a volunteer firefighter, say thanks. This is a good time to do that,” said Whetstone, who served as a Bayfield volunteer firefighter for 7 years.

Memorials for both John Vanderhaar and Cody Bunn have been set up.