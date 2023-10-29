'They are quiet and quick': Londoners test drive electric vehicles during open house

Jessica Tweedie has been looking for a new electric vehicle.

“My company is moving to a full electric fleet, and I've got a number of choices on my selector list that were available to test drive here,” said Tweedie, who was attending the London Hydro electric vehicle open house Sunday.

Tweedie was able to test drive three different vehicles.

“I really hadn't driven an electric car prior to this weekend it took three different models,” she said. “Something that I noticed that was different to a regular gas vehicle was you really don't know that they're turned on. They're very quiet and they pickup really quick. All of them were really fast.”

London Hydro and the City of London partnered with ‘Plug N Drive’ to put on the open house over two days.

“This is just to provide a little more education on electric vehicles,” said Nancy Hutton, director of public relations for London Hydro. “There's a lot of information out there and people just wanted to compare from one vehicle to the other and just see what it's all about. It's just about the experience of driving it.”

London Hydro held an electric vehicle open house in London, Ont. on Oct. 29, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Hutton also wants people to know about the “ultra low rates” for customers who have charging systems in their home.

Over the course of two days, more than 200 people were test-driving the different vehicles.

Inside, the City of London was discussing their Climate Emergency Action Plan.

“We have to hit targets by 2030 where we are actually cutting our emissions almost by more than one-third,” said Jay Stanford, director of climate change, Environment and Waste Management for the City of London.

Dustin Ratelle of Audi London took CTV News on a test drive in their new electric vehicle on Oct. 29, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“One of the biggest things you can do is understand how you move around. You need to be walking more, cycling more, using [public] transit, and when you do travel, travel with passengers, whether it's for work or for pleasure or recreation. Then as you think about that vehicle, think about an electric vehicle,” said Stanford.

Stanford said southwestern Ontario will be “the hub” when it comes to electric vehicles.

“With what’s going on in St. Thomas and in Windsor, it’s the beginning,” said Stanford. “Personal vehicles represent one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions in London, and that is similar for other Ontario municipalities, so it’s something we must tackle.”