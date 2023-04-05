These five buildings will face the city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition. The report said multiple work orders have been ignored and attempts to reach their owners have failed.
“The request for demolition approval is intended as a near-to-last effort to motivate property owners to address ongoing property standards, neighbourhood nuisance, safety, and quality of life issues,” read the report.
Located at 520 South Street, the first house on the list appears to be collapsing in on itself.
Built in 1853, a heritage evaluation is required prior to demolition.
The property has been the subject of multiple work orders and complaints.
Derelict house at 520 South St. as seen on April 5, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
“You can see all the trash they leave behind,” said neighbour Dylan Astles, who worries about the risk it poses to his family. “There’s the odd fire in the back. People cooking (inside). It does run the risk of a fire that could blow over to our house.”
The next proposed demolition is for three houses at 253, 255, 257 Grey St. just west of Wellington Street.
In 2018, they were rezoned with an adjacent property for an 18-storey residential tower, but later sold to new owners who applied to city hall last year for a Site Plan Consultation to develop the apartment building.
Three vacant houses at 253, 255, 257 Grey St. as seen on April 5, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
Recent property standards orders issued by the city have received no response.
The final property facing demolition is a former KFC restaurant at 689 Hamilton Rd.
Originally built in 1947 as a gas station, the restaurant closed in late 2020.
“It’s a blight on the neighbourhood,” said Councillor Hadleigh McAllister. “Obviously, we want buildings to be utilized, whether that’s for housing or commercial use. We want the area to thrive and having empty buildings doesn’t help that.”
Former KFC restaurant at 689 Hamilton Rd. as seen on April 5, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
McAlister explained that the escalating enforcement process aims to encourage owners to utilize their properties, “We don’t want empty buildings. We are in a housing crisis and we actually want property owners to do something with it.”
The report from civic administration states, “while demolition may be the ultimate outcome, Staff continue to find alternative solutions for these vacant buildings.”
If the buildings are demolished, the municipality adds the cost to the property’s tax bill.
Initiating repairs to address the municipal work orders would pause the city’s demolition plans.
The fate of the five buildings will be in front of the CAPS Committee on April 12.
