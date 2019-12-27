LONDON, ONT. -- Taking a look back at the most read story each month on CTVNewsLondon.ca and the most watched videos for 2019.

MOST READ STORIES ON CTVNEWSLONDON.CA

December

Elderly London woman defrauded of $1.25 million

London police detailed two fraud cases targeting elderly women, that totalled more than $2 million in losses combined, and warned the public to be cautious.

November

Foundation that delivers gifts to sick kids at Children's Hospital 'banned'

After a back and forth battle that continues, the TLC Foundation eventually did hand out toys on Christmas Eve to parents of children in hospital - in a nearby parking lot.

October

Air ambulance lands on Highway 401 after fatal crash shuts down roadway

One person died in this crash involving five vehicles just west of London, that also saw CTV's Marek Sutherland capture the moment the Ornge Air Ambulance departed the scene.

September

First known respiratory illness linked to vaping in Canada reported in London, Ont. youth

A first in Canada, and a story that drew national attention to the Forest City, a youth's severe respiratory illness was linked to vaping products.

August

'Could it have been worse? Absolutely': Seven injured in Old East Village explosion

The aftermath of the crash and gas explosion on Woodman Avenue was top of mind for Londoners for weeks, and is considered by some to be the story of the year.

July

Police arrest suspects in London following armed robbery in Sarnia

The stunning story of a police chase that started in Sarnia and ended in London, and involved a cruiser crash that left a mother and daughter in hospital with critical injuries.

June

Woman abandoned in aircraft from St. Thomas

A St. Thomas, Ont. woman fell asleep on an Air Canada plane and says she woke up on an empty plane at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

May

Friends fundraising as former CTV London sportscaster faces challenging time

The community came together as a familiar face for many in the city, Bevin Palmateer, was facing a number of challenges on top of a difficult stroke recovery.

April

401 to be closed west of London this weekend

While highway closures happen, major planned closures are more rare, including this one for the demoltion of part of the Union Road underpass.

March

Man beaten, held in basement for up to 20 hours: Ontario police

A man escaped through a basement window after being bound and beaten inside a St. Thomas, Ont. home.

February

Man dies after being hit with arrow in city's north end

Police were called to Arbour Glen Crescent after a man was struck with an arrow. The man was later identified as 46-year-old Brian Maksoud. Kevin Brandon Hartman, 35, faces a charge of first-murder in the death.

January

Police release photos of Argyle LCBO robbery suspect

Heavy equipment had to be brought in for repairs after a vehicle was crashed into an LCBO store, allegedly to steal liquor. The store suffered an estimated $100,000 in damage.

MOST WATCHED VIDEOS ON CTVNEWSLONDON.CA

Some of these match our most read stories from 2019, but others are just some interesting, quirky or odd little stories.

