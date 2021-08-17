'Their deaths were not in vain': Afghanistan veteran’s family speaks on the current state of the country

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in U.S. airlift

The Taliban have agreed to allow 'safe passage' from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Death toll from Haiti's weekend earthquake raised to 1,941

Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that fed growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island