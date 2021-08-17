'Their deaths were not in vain': Afghanistan veteran’s family speaks on the current state of the country

London, Ont. -

Sean Wilson watches what’s happening in Afghanistan with sadness in his heart because it reminds him of the death of his brother back in 2006, Trooper Mark Wilson, who served in that county.

“After 9/11 he dropped everything. He dropped his career, told his family, his wife, his children that wanted to go to Afghanistan,” he says.

Wilson recalls it was his brother’s mission in life to help the women and children in that country who he could see were suffering from the harsh regimes brought on by the Taliban.

Watching the Taliban takeover Afghanistan is upsetting for Wilson and his family, but he says it was only a matter of time before it happened.

So their priority now is to focus on the positives from the sacrifices made by the 158 Canadians who died during service in Afghanistan, and the thousands of others that now live with emotional and physical scars.

“My brother’s death, our fallen, their deaths were not in vain. Their service was not futile. We gave them the ability to put girls back in school, we gave them 20 years, we gave them a generation of a somewhat stabilized country,” Wilson says.

Meantime, Saboor Khan and his mother, Torpeky Khan, who immigrated from Afghanistan 25 years ago, are also looking to keep level headed during these unprecedented times as they receive daily updates from their family still living in that country.

“It’s very unnerving for them right now,” Saboor Khan says.

They are looking to help some of their family members looking to escape Afghanistan, including Torpeky Khan’s sister.

“They’re all very worried and they all can’t sleep this whole week,” said Torpeky Khan.

Both Sean Wilson and the Khan family hope violence and civilian casualties are minimal during this transition of power.

They also hope the progress that has been made in Afghanistan over the past two decades, including women and children’s rights, education and freedom’s, will continue to be honoured.

Meantime, Saboor Khan hopes Western and European countries will continue to help support the people still living in Afghanistan to ensure a safe and healthy quality of life.