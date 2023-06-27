Theft of high-end vehicles prompts large police response in east London, Ont.

An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.

According to the London Police Service, on Tuesday a number of high-end vehicles were located in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

An investigation determined the vehicles had been stolen, and multiple officers, including members of the Uniformed Division, Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit attended the area.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said multiple men exited a nearby residence and entered the stolen vehicles and attempted to flee from the area. While attempting to flee, one of the suspect vehicles struck a police cruiser.

Two suspects were later arrested nearby.

London police said the investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.