Theft of fragrances in Tillsonburg

OPP in Oxford County are investigating the theft of fragrances from a business on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, police said two people went into the store, removed a large quantity of fragrances. One person distracted staff while the other left and made no attempt to pay before leaving.

Investigators are looking to identify the two people seen in the above surveillance images.

Similar thefts have occurred in Norfolk County and in St. Thomas, where $3,700 worth of designer perfume was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.