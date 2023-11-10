Theft investigation in east end leads to drug charges

LONDON
    London police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation in the city’s east end.

    A man entered a business in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road on Thursday at 9 p.m.

    Once inside the business, police say the man stole property. Officers who were in the store on an unrelated matter were notified.

    Police located the male and arrested him without incident. The stolen property was recovered.

    Police say a search of the suspect yielded a quantity of drugs and bear spray.

    As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences;

    • Theft under $5000;
    • Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order;
    • Two (2) counts of Breach of probation;
    • Fail to comply with release order; and,
    • Four (4) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

    Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

