'The way he'd want us to celebrate his life'; family, friends and firefighters remember Tanner Redick

London, Ont. -

The community of Brooke-Alvinston, Ont. gathered this weekend to play some baseball, and swap stories of a young firefighter whose life was taken way too early.

Tanner Redick was a 20-year-old up and coming fire fighter who was killed in December, 2019 when his vehicle collided with a combine on Petrolia Line in Lambton, County.

"The amount of friends that Tanner had just shows in the immense amount of fun everybody's having," says Shawn Redick, Tanner's dad.

1st Annual Tanner Redick Memorial Tournament in Alvinston, Ont. on Aug 22, 2021 (Brent Lale / CTV News)It's been almost 20 months, but the pandemic prevented his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from holding a large summer get together. So his friends came up with the idea to hold this weekend-long event.

"This week means a lot, especially going through COVID and going through what happened with him," says Brayden Peer, Tanner's friend who created the tournament.

"Everybody went through some dry spells, and bad mental problems, but we got it. That's why we are giving proceeds to 'I've got your back 911'. That's a big organization because Tanner was passionate about it. They're the ones that came down to the firehouse here in Alvinston when Tanner passed away helping out the other fire fighters."

The rest of the proceeds will go to Brooke-Alvinston Fire and the local Optimist Club.

Tanner Redick’s uniform at the Alvinston Fire Station in December 2019

Redick’s uniform at the Alvinston Fire Station in December 2019 (Brent Lale / CTV News)

Redick came from a long line of family fire fighters, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncle.

His cousin Tori Shaw is also a volunteer fire fighter.

"We joined together when I was 19 and Tanner was 16," says Shaw, who was among many fire fighters playing in the event.

"It's nice to have each other's backs, on and off the field. That helps build the camaraderie and the brotherhood or sisterhood. We're a team, and we work together and so this gives us an opportunity to be a team as well."

Tanner Redick, 20, was killed in Dec 19, 2019 in a crash in Lambton County

Tanner Redick, 20, was killed in Dec 19, 2019 in a crash in Lambton County

The weather was perfect, the turnout was amazing, and everyone was able to share stories, and memories.

"Just to get together to have fun, good sportsmanship and just a good time and that's what Tanner was all about," says Shawn.

"In the heat of this weekend, playing ball and competitiveness it represents our son. The way he would like us to celebrate his life. This camaraderie helps make it a lot easier to swallow the loss of Tanner."