LONDON, ONT. -- Upon completing their monthly meeting, London Transit's Commission vote to restart paid fares and front door entry on September 1, 2020.

With a close vote of two hoping to start paid fares on August 15 on all busses that are have barriers, the vote was lost 2-2 as a motion can not pass in case of a tie.

London Transit hope to have 159 buses with barriers by August 14, subject to delivery by the manufacturer.

Due to the Province of Ontario rules and guidelines, fares can only be accepted once barriers are put in place on buses.